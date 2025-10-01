Obituary: David Crockett (1957-2025)

It is with great love and deep sadness that the family of David Crockett announces his passing on September 18, 2025, at the age of 68.

Born on April 12, 1957, David was the son of the late George and Susan Crockett. He grew up surrounded by music, a passion that would shape much of his life. From an early age, David played guitar, flute, and electric keyboard, and in his youth, he performed in a band with his best friend, Eric. His love of music was something he joyfully shared with his children, encouraging them to find their own voices and rhythm.

A natural problem solver and “jack of all trades,” David spent much of his life working with his hands-building, fixing, and creating. Later, he transitioned into a corporate career, dedicating many years at GTECH Corp., where his steady commitment helped provide for his family.

David was also a man of faith and community, lending his voice to the choir of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County. He will be remembered for his sharp, sporadic sense of humor, his devotion to family, and his love for the many pets who brought him companionship throughout his life and are now reunited with him on the other side.

David leaves behind his beloved wife, Leslie; his children, Carrie, Kira, and Nathanial; his stepson, Elijah; and his sister, Sue.

His memory will live on in every song played, every project built, and every laugh shared.

