‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ is Now Live on Amazon, Apple TV and iTunes

“Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story,” a feature documentary about one of the East Coast’s pivotal surf-skate figures, is rolling out today on Amazon, Apple TV and iTunes.

Framed with never-before-seen archival film, personal interviews and large-format cinematography, the doc traces Abbruzzi’s six-decade imprint on boardsports culture — from 1960s Newport, R.I., to Santa Cruz, Cocoa Beach and South Africa’s Jeffreys Bay. The film features exclusive interviews with Tony Hawk, Shepard Fairey and other surf and skate heavyweights as it charts the evolution of two scenes that became global movements.

At 72, Abbruzzi faces a watershed moment: the final days of his Water Brothers Surf & Skate shop, a local institution set for demolition. The documentary treats the storefront as more than a retail space — a clubhouse, classroom and launchpad — while examining what its loss means for a community that grew up under its roof.

“Water Brother” positions Abbruzzi not only as a style-setter but as a cultural steward, spotlighting his long-running push to preserve public access to threatened surf breaks, skateparks and civic spaces. The result is a portrait that doubles as a preservation plea, arguing that the soul of surf and skate endures in the people and places that keep them alive.

“Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story” is available now to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and iTunes.

