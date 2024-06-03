Newport Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Skatepark, Funded by Over $1 Million in Donations

Friends of Newport Skatepark celebrated the groundbreaking of Newport’s first modern, professionally designed, and age-inclusive skatepark Friday morning at the Chafee Boulevard Recreation Complex.

Special guests included Sid Abbruzzi, Jerry Kirby, former Mayor Harry Winthrop, Councilors Lynn Ceglie and Charlie Holder, Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, and the Friends of Newport Skatepark Board of Directors: Michael Richards, Paul Marshall, Jay Johnson, Donny Barley, Kevin Hyman, Charles Cooper, and Mark Amaral, among others.

This incredible skatepark, funded entirely through private donations, is a testament to our community’s effort and generosity. The Friends of Newport Skatepark raised over $1 million for its design and construction.

With the groundbreaking ceremony complete, construction is now officially underway!

