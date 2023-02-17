Whitehouse and Graham Lead Congressional Delegation to Munich Security Conference

U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are leading a bipartisan, bicameral congressional delegation at this weekend’s Munich Security Conference.

“It’s an honor to carry on the bipartisan tradition of CODEL McCain with Senator Graham,” said Whitehouse. “We are in Munich to express America’s unwavering bipartisan support for Ukrainian victory, and to do our part to uphold the transatlantic institutions that have strongly benefitted the United States since World War II.”

The trip is still called CODEL McCain in honor of the late Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, who for years led the American congressional delegation to the conference along with Senator Whitehouse.

The Munich Security Conference is widely considered the world’s leading forum for international security policy and provides a venue to cooperatively address the world’s most pressing security concerns. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level decision makers and leaders from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leaders of international organizations and non-governmental organizations, as well as leaders from business, media, research, and civil society.

Whitehouse, Graham, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) returned last month from a bipartisan congressional delegation to Kyiv, Ukraine. In Kyiv, the delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the Senators held a press conference where they reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.

In addition to Graham and Whitehouse, congressional participants in this weekend’s delegation include:

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

U.S. Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME)

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID)

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

U.S. Representative David Cicilline (D-RI)

