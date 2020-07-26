The Rhode Island DEM has issued an Air Quality Alert for Washington and Newport County for Sunday, July 26th.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Sunday July 26th. A heatwave locks in for Sunday, with scorching temperatures inland, slightly cooler at the coast. WSW flows and nearly full sunshine will be favorable for ozone reaching UNHEALTHY during the late afternoon and limiting the mixing in of marine air. The alert is being issued only for Washington and Newport County, with Providence remaining moderate.

Unhealthy ozone expected again for Monday, with sun and heat continuing, highest readings continue south along the coast. By Tuesday, an approaching front will shift the flows more to the SSW, which should bring ozone readings back to around moderate statewide.