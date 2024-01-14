Senator Reed Calls on Rhode Islanders Hit by Storm to Report Flood Damage for Federal Aid

In the aftermath of a winter storm that saw wind gusts reaching 77 miles per hour, Rhode Island grapples with worsened flooding issues. Seeking federal assistance, U.S. Senator Jack Reed lauds the efforts of emergency responders, state, city, and town workers, and cleanup crews tackling the aftermath.

Expressing gratitude to officials from the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Reed highlights their ongoing support for communities grappling with severe flooding and wind damage. Urging swift assistance, Reed and the federal delegation have pressed FEMA and the Biden Administration to act promptly upon a formal disaster declaration request.

Reflecting on the recent storms, Senator Reed pledges to aid residents, businesses, and communities in their recovery. Encouraging those affected to document and report flood damage to local emergency management officials, Reed is working to secure maximum federal funding for recovery and resilience.

While clarifying that a damage report isn’t a financial assistance application, Reed emphasizes its role in helping the state gauge the storm’s full impact. Documenting damages becomes crucial for exploring emergency declarations, federal reimbursement, and assistance. Reed underscores the importance of reporting damages promptly for insurance claims, with the reminder that submissions don’t guarantee reimbursement.

For those affected by the severe weather event from January 9 to 11, 2024, RIEMA’s website provides an avenue to complete an initial damage assessment form: https://riema.ri.gov.

RIEMA also has a list of local emergency management contacts that Rhode Islanders may contact to report flood damage from yesterday’s weather incident: https://riema.ri.gov/planning-mitigation/local-contacts

