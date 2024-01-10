High Wind Warning Alert for Rhode Island and Massachusetts Until Wednesday Afternoon

A high wind warning has been extended until 1 PM EST Wednesday, affecting various regions in northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts, as well as northern and southern Rhode Island.

Forecast Details:

Wind Conditions: Southeast winds are anticipated to range from 30 to 40 mph, accompanied by gusts reaching an impactful 60 to 65 mph.

Geographical Impact: The warning encompasses portions of northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts, along with northern and southern Rhode Island.

Duration: This advisory remains in effect until 1 PM EST Wednesday.

Potential Impacts:

Tree and Power Line Hazards: Damaging winds pose a significant risk of toppling trees and power lines, potentially leading to power outages in the affected areas.

Travel Disruptions: The strong winds may create challenging travel conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles navigating through the warned regions.

Precautionary Measures: Authorities strongly advise residents to take the following precautions:

Outdoor Caution: Avoid being outside in forested areas and steer clear of trees and branches during the high wind conditions.

Shelter in Place: If possible, remain on the lower levels of your residence during the windstorm and stay away from windows to ensure safety.

Travel Safely: Exercise caution if driving is unavoidable, as the adverse weather conditions may make travel difficult.

Stay tuned for further updates and adhere to local advisories to ensure your safety during this period of elevated wind activity.

