President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, his transition team announced Thursday. Rice served as National Security Advisor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama.

The role will put Rice in charge of major portions of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. While Rice’s resume is heavy on foreign policy, diplomacy and national security, she also has deep experience with domestic issues including civil rights, education and economic and racial equality.

The Biden campaign vetted Rice as a possible vice presidential running mate but ultimately decided upon Senator Kamala Harris. Rice was also considered a contender for Secretary of State, according to Politico, but this position was given to Antony Blinken.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.