BJ’s is offering a free, four-month membership to all first responders and healthcare workers and have announced that all BJ’s locations will have an ‘Appreciation Hour’ from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sundays where they can shop without a membership.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”

First responders and healthcare workers can sign up for their complimentary BJ’s membership by visiting the member services desk at their local club. With this membership, first responders and healthcare workers will be able to shop the club during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation at all locations.

Additionally, BJ’s is updating its dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over. All locations have a designated shopping hour from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday for its members age 60 and over.