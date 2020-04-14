Boston Police Officer Jose V. Fontanez , a 29-year department veteran, has die from COVID-19 complications, the BPD announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The Boston Police Department is saddened to share the devastating news that a department member passed away today from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

It is with deep regret that the Boston Police Department announces the passing of active duty Boston Police Officer Jose V. Fontanez due to complications from COVID-19. Officer Fontanez was a 29-year veteran of the BPD who was assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain),” the statement said. “Officer Fontanez received numerous commendations for his dedicated service during his 29-year career and was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors and all who knew him.

Jose will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the BPD as we all send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this tremendously sad and difficult time.”