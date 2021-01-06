Trump supporters clash with police, attempting to gain access to the U.S. Capitol building, as the Congress debate an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes.

BREAKING: U.S. Senate proceedings have been halted as Trump supporters attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol building; some lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. https://t.co/01SywyZ7fR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

Trump fanning the flames.