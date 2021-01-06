Trump supporters clash with police, attempting to gain access to the U.S. Capitol building, as the Congress debate an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes.
BREAKING: U.S. Senate proceedings have been halted as Trump supporters attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol building; some lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. https://t.co/01SywyZ7fR
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
Trump fanning the flames.
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021