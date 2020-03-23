The Newport City Council approved a 30 day extension of City’s local Emergency Declaration by a vote of 7-0.

The meeting was held remotely in compliance with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-04-1. (b), which allows public meetings to take place while providing public access through telephone, internet, or satellite enabled audio or video conferencing.

There was discussion about closing the city’s parks and beaches although no consensus was reached nor was a vote taken to close them.

When the full video is posted we will link to it here.

Councilors Kate Leonard and Susan Taylor called into the video conference and were not on video.