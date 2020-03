“Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood explores two historic mansions from the scenic shores of Newport, Rhode Island: The Breakers, the world-famous, 70-room, Italian Renaissance-style palazzo built in 1895 by Cornelius Vanderbilt II; and the nearby Marble House, built by Cornelius’ younger brother, William. Each is a magnificent example of opulence from the Gilded Age.



If the video won’t play because of geographic restrictions, you can watch it HERE