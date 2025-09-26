Student Mural Erased in Latest Fiasco Tied to Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy

A vibrant community mural, just weeks from completion, was accidentally painted over by city workers — and furious locals are pointing fingers at Newport’s often under-fire and unqualified City Manager, Colin Kennedy.

The city admitted the colossal blunder Friday, saying the Utilities Department mural on Hillside Avenue was “painted over in error” by staff who thought they were prepping the wall for finishing touches.

“We’re incredibly sorry to say that our community mural — which was only weeks away from completion — was painted over in error this week by some very well meaning and hard working staff members,” the city wrote in a statement, stressing it was not due to complaints.

The mural had been months in the making, led by artist Nycole Matthews and students from Pell Elementary, Thompson Middle School, and the Met School. It was part of last year’s Clean Water Week initiative and intended to highlight Newport’s stormwater and water systems.

Now, all that work — gone.

City officials say they’re “gutted” and scrambling to find a fix. But critics argue the buck stops with Kennedy, whose short tenure has already raised eyebrows over mismanagement.

“It seems the work order was misunderstood and for that we’re truly sorry,” the city said.

Sorry doesn’t repaint a mural.

