Newport’s Michael Cadenazzi Confirmed as Assistant Secretary of Defense

Michael Cadenazzi, a 1991 Rogers High School graduate, was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate as assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy. The chamber voted 52-47 to approve his nomination, part of a sweeping package of confirmations for President Donald Trump’s nominees.

The confirmation came after Senate Republicans invoked the “nuclear option” to speed up votes, citing what they called unprecedented Democratic obstruction. In one series of votes, 48 Trump nominees were approved, including Cadenazzi, Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece, and Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

“Munitions production is at the top of my priority list,” Cadenazzi told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing, stressing the need for “predictable and stable defense budgets” to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

He also warned that decades of de-industrialization, fragile supply chains, and inconsistent investment have left the U.S. vulnerable, including reliance on foreign sources for critical components. Unpredictable budgets, he said, hinder long-term planning, stifle innovation, and discourage private sector engagement.

Cadenazzi brings more than 25 years of experience in aerospace, defense, and government, including as managing director for EY Americas’ Aerospace & Defense consulting. A Navy veteran, he served a decade as a cryptologic officer in Asia and Europe. He also holds engineering degrees from Tulane University and the Naval Postgraduate School and has launched startups in AI, analytics, and technical services.

Notably, Cadenazzi is one of three members of Rogers High School’s Class of 1991 to rise to senior national defense positions. His classmates include Army Gen. Matthew Braman and Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Janaros (Ret.), underscoring the remarkable military pedigree of that graduating class.

The DOD has 19 assistant secretaries who oversee different policy areas. Cadenazzi will now lead the office responsible for ensuring the resilience and readiness of the defense industrial base at a time when munitions production and supply chain stability are in sharp focus.

