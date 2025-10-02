Newport Electricity Program Cuts Winter Rates by 10%

The Newport Community Electricity program will roll out new winter electricity supply prices beginning with the November 2025 meter read, city officials announced this week.

The program’s default winter rate is 10% lower than last year and will remain fixed for six months, through the May 2026 meter read. Customers already enrolled will automatically receive the new pricing without taking any action.

City officials said the program continues to meet its goals of providing cleaner electricity at lower costs compared to Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service.

Newport is one of seven municipalities—along with Barrington, Central Falls, Narragansett, Portsmouth, Providence, and South Kingstown—partnering with consultant Good Energy to launch Rhode Island’s first municipal aggregation programs.

In total, Newport participants purchase more than 4,524 megawatt-hours of voluntary renewable energy each year, offsetting more than 3.2 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

The City says the program has delivered savings while helping reduce Newport’s carbon footprint. Commercial and industrial pricing details, as well as enrollment information, are available at NewportCommunityElectricity.com. Residents and businesses may join or leave the program at any time without fees or penalties by enrolling online or calling supplier NextEra Energy Services Rhode Island at (877) 323-3049.

