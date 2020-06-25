Twenty-four Aquidneck Island programs have been awarded a total of $128,424 by the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund. The “Powered by Prince” grants will support programs that encourage healthy lifestyles and promote education for local youth.

“It is remarkable to see not only the number of children these grants will impact, but also the breadth of the projects they support, especially as our state reopens and children and youth benefit from resuming healthy activities in the months ahead,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “We at Newport Hospital are honored to be the administrators of a fund so dedicated to our community’s present and its future – our gratitude to the Prince family for their generosity and vision extends beyond words.”

In 2010, a $3 million grant from the Frederick Henry Prince 1932 Trust was made to Newport Hospital by Elizabeth Prince of Newport and her children, Guillaume de Ramel, Diana Oehrli, and Regis de Ramel. In partnership with the hospital, the grant established the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund to support programs for underserved children.

“Our goal has always been to help make creative, unique programming opportunities available to children who otherwise may not have the means to participate,” said Guillaume de Ramel. “It is exciting to see the many ways local organizations focus on health and fitness with the kids they serve, and to make a difference in their lives in partnership with Newport Hospital.”

This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, awardees have been given up until June 2021 to complete their programming, with some groups utilizing a virtual platform to ensure access to activities. Recipients of 2020 Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund grants and their programs include:

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County: Introducing the sport of golf, its etiquette, and nine core values to local youth.

Choir School of Newport County: Supporting the cost of attending summer camp for 22 students.

Clean Ocean Access: Connecting underserved youth with the Newport shoreline through interactive activities.

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center: Providing weekly yoga classes to children pre-K through grade 4.

FabNewport: Funding participation for up to 20 children to enroll in a six-week summer program featuring biking, sailing, surfing, and swimming.

International Tennis Hall of Fame: Providing free tennis instruction to at-risk children.

Island Community Tennis Association: Supporting a six-week instructional tennis program for youth ages 6-10.

Island Moving Company: Offering an after-school dance program for students at Pell Elementary School.

Lucy’s Hearth: Providing exercise and healthy eating programming to children living in a shelter.

Newport Boxfit: Supporting the “Boxing for Bright Futures” program to offer free classes to kids.

Newport County YMCA: Offering a 12-week nutrition and physical fitness program to children referred by their physician for medical obesity; supporting 50 summer camp scholarships; and providing special one-year memberships to youth experiencing mental or physical challenges.

Newport County Youth Rugby Football Club: Funding new high school and flag rugby programs throughout Newport County.

Newport Gulls: Delivering classroom presentations and active field days at area middle schools.

Newport Little League: Scholarships and equipment to disadvantaged youth.

Newport Music Festival: Collaborating with community partners to offer an intensive introductory dance program for children ages 8-15.

Newport Open Space Partnership: Offering no-cost, active recreation programming for children throughout the summer months.

Norman Bird Sanctuary: Support for camp scholarships and youth hiking programs.

Pennfield School: Creating an outdoor mindfulness and yoga program open to all Newport County children ages 3-6.

Potter League for Animals: Scholarships for kids to attend a special summer day camp experience with animals.

Sail Newport: Partnering with Newport Public Schools to teach 4 th grade students how to sail.

Sail to Prevail: Providing therapeutic sailing opportunities for children with disabilities.

Star Kids: Supporting active after-school and summer camp experiences for at-risk children.

Since it was established, the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund has awarded more than $756,000 to programs across Newport County.