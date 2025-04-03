Need College Help? RI Foundation Has $4M in Aid — Apply by April 14

With financial aid award letters hitting mailboxes, Rhode Island students have a major opportunity to boost their college funding: $4 million in scholarships are now available through the Rhode Island Foundation.

The nonprofit awarded aid to more than 50 students across all six Newport County communities last year. Recipients attended schools including the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island School of Design, Salve Regina University, and the University of Connecticut.

“Our scholarships can help students and their families bridge gaps that might seem overwhelming,” said David N. Cicilline, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “This aid can make dreams come true.”

Hundreds of scholarships are available. Some provide general support, while others focus on specific fields like nursing, marine affairs, or the jewelry industry. Others are tailored to a student’s background. For instance, the Patty & Melvin Alperin First Generation Scholarship supports students who are the first in their families to attend college. The Bruce and Marjorie Sundlun Scholarship helps single parents.

Last year, the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew Scholarship Fund alone helped more than 150 students with college costs.

Support isn’t just for traditional college students. Aid is also available for Rhode Islanders pursuing trade or technical training through programs like the David L. Taton Family Vocational/Technical Scholarship Fund.

The deadline to apply for most scholarships is April 14. To learn more or apply, visit rifoundation.org.

