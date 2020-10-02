SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run – Edge: Patriots

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have opened each of the three games thus far with the intention of running the football. In Weeks 1 and 3 that ultimately proved successful while in the Week 2 loss in Seattle things didn’t go as well. It should come as no surprise, then, if New England opens up Sunday’s game in Kansas City by trying to establish the run. Sony Michel posted the two longest runs of his career against the Raiders and finished with 117 yards. Rex Burkhead was outstanding, rushing for a pair of touchdowns as well. The Patriots also could receive a boost if second-year running back Damien Harris is activated off IR, where he’s been since the start of the season due to a hand injury. Harris looked sharp at times during camp and could provide added depth at a position that figures to be quite important for the team this season. And Cam Newton’s ability to run must be factored into the equation as well. The Chiefs front has struggled stopping the run, allowing 153 yards per game. However, although the numbers show it (158 yards, 7.5-yard average), Kansas City did a great job containing the Ravens vaunted ground game Monday night. The Chiefs linebackers – Ben Niemann, Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson – did a nice job of containing the perimeter and preventing the Ravens from controlling the game on the ground, especially after the first possession of the night. The Patriots had success on the edges against Las Vegas and will likely test Kansas City in those areas on Sunday.

When the Patriots pass – Edge: Chiefs

Kansas City’s secondary is still missing some key pieces but it has played reasonably well in the early going. Starting corner Bashaud Breeland will serve the fourth and final game of his suspension and is out. Fellow starter Charvarius Ward returned from a broken wrist but played sparingly Monday night. That leaves L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton as the starters with Juan Thornhill and Tyrann Mathieu at safety. That group was outstanding Monday night and ranks fourth in the NFL in pass defense. Ward will likely be in line for a bigger role, which should only strengthen the group. The Patriots passing game is still a work in progress. Newton looked uncomfortable at times against the Raiders and aside from the late stages of the Seattle game hasn’t consistently moved the ball through the air this season. New England ranks 22nd in passing and Newton is 14th in the AFC in passer rating. That will need to improve if the Patriots expect to put enough points on the board in Kansas City. Julian Edelman was quiet after a huge night in Seattle, while N’Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd are still searching for consistency. The backs, particularly Burkhead, have been a huge part of the air attack and that will likely continue against a Chiefs defense that often struggles in that area. James White has been missed the last two weeks.

When the Chiefs run – Edge: Chiefs

Normally Kansas City doesn’t have much interest in running the ball but things have changed a bit with the addition of rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He’s provided some balance to the attack, averaging 4.4 yards on his 55 carries thus far. No other KC back has reached double digits in carries, but the Chiefs have made it a point to run more often and the results (ninth in the league) have been promising. Meanwhile the Patriots defense continues to struggle in this department. The team currently ranks 19th in the league stopping the run, and that’s been true even as the Patriots second half leads in two of the three games prevented the opponents from keeping it on the ground. Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart represent two of the bigger bodies up front, but the problem is New England has been forced to go with some lighter fronts due to a lack of depth in some spots. Belichick likely will be satisfied if Andy Reid decides to run the ball often on Sunday as it will keep the clock moving and perhaps allow the score to remain in check. But Edwards-Helaire figures to have some success running against a Patriots team that hasn’t been stout thus far.

When the Chiefs pass – Edge: Chiefs

It’s almost impossible to give the edge to the defense in any matchup involving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs passing attack. Mahomes is performing at an elite level once again and is coming off a near-flawless Monday night effort in Baltimore in which he shredded a very solid Ravens secondary. The Patriots have a solid secondary of their own, but will have their hands full with a variety of options. Tyreek Hill will likely see multiple bodies in an effort to prevent the big play. That was case in the 2018 AFC title game when Jonathan Jones worked with the safeties to keep him largely in check. Travis Kelce is another concern, and he will represent the biggest challenge to date for Joejuan Williams if the second-year corner gets the assignment. J.C. Jackson or Stephon Gilmore also could be involved, but regardless the tight end is off to another strong start in 2020. Sammy Watkins is the forgotten member of the passing attack and he has hurt New England in the past. He had four catches for 114 yards in the 2018 title game working against Gilmore. DeMarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman also factors into the mix, with Hardman representing another home run threat for Mahomes. Gilmore’s sluggish start cannot continue if the Patriots are to contain this group, and the safeties must be disciplined in order to prevent Mahomes from making the big plays he so often makes. Long touchdowns have been a problem for the Patriots in virtually every meeting with Mahomes, though, so stopping them is easier said than done. Perhaps Belichick will use more zones to help keep Mahomes in the pocket, and to prevent some of the long throws that have plagued them in the past.

Special Teams – Edge: Chiefs