Report: Josh McDaniels Returning to Patriots as Offensive Coordinator

Josh McDaniels is headed back to familiar territory. The New England Patriots are bringing him on board as their offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Vrabel, marking McDaniels’ third stint in the role, according to Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane.

Sources: Josh McDaniels will be named offensive coordinator of the Patriots. Announcement is imminent. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) January 21, 2025

McDaniels, who previously held the position from 2006-2008 and again from 2012-2021, is no stranger to Foxborough. His return comes after a tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, where he posted a 9-16 record before being fired midway through the 2023 season.

During his earlier years in New England, McDaniels built a reputation as a mastermind behind the Patriots’ offensive success. He orchestrated the record-breaking 2007 offense led by Tom Brady and Randy Moss, and his schemes contributed to three Super Bowl victories between 2012 and 2018.

Now, McDaniels faces a new challenge: reviving an offense that ranked 31st in yards per game (284.6) and averaged just 17.0 points per game in 2024. A significant part of his mission will involve mentoring quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who showed flashes of promise as a rookie with 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Maye’s dual-threat abilities, including 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, provide a dynamic foundation for McDaniels to build upon. The Patriots hope McDaniels’ return will signal a resurgence for an offense in desperate need of reinvention.

McDaniels’ NFL career began with the Patriots in 2001 as an assistant coach under Bill Belichick. After a two-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos and a brief run as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011, McDaniels returned to New England, where he thrived until leaving for the Raiders in 2022.

The Patriots’ decision to bring McDaniels back appears to be a calculated move to restore offensive stability while tapping into his expertise in quarterback development.

For now, it seems that for McDaniels, there truly is no place like home.

