The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) will square off for the 44th time since the two charter members of the American Football League began play in 1960. The Patriots and Oilers played twice each year from 1960-1969, and have played 23 times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. In those 23 post-merger games, the Patriots are 15-8, including a 2-1 record in the postseason.

The Patriots and the Tennessee franchise have met three times in the postseason. In 1978, the Houston Oilers beat New England 31-14 in an AFC Divisional matchup at Schaefer Stadium in Foxborough, the Patriots first ever home playoff game. The Patriots beat Tennessee, 17-14 in a 2003 AFC Divisional Playoff game and then again 35-14 in a 2017 AFC Divisional Playoff game. Both of those games were played at Gillette Stadium.

New England leads the overall regular season and postseason series, 25-17-1. The last game between the clubs came last season when the Patriots traveled to Tennessee and lost, 34-10, on Nov. 11, 2018. The teams met this past summer in the preseason and held joint practice sessions together at the Titans practice facility prior to the Week 2 preseason game.

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run – Edge: Titans

Despite the pedestrian numbers for the season (106.4 yards per game, 18th in the league), the Patriots running game has shown signs of life in recent weeks. That’s been especially true of Rex Burkhead, who has been productive in his limited opportunities over the last month of the season. Burkhead had 48 yards on just six carries in the finale against Miami, and that came after back-to-back weeks with impressive touchdown runs against Cincinnati and Buffalo. Still, Sony Michel continues to get the bulk of the work, and admittedly he’s been better of late as well. Still, he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry for the season and lacks the burst that Burkhead seems to provide each week. Tennessee has been solid against the run, ranking 12th overall and seventh in terms of yards per carry. Big DaQuan Jones mans the middle for the Titans inside of ends Jurrell Casey and Jeffrey Simmons. Dean Pees’ 3-4 alignment has held up well against the run for most of the season and this will be a key element Saturday night as the Patriots try to avoid long-yardage situations by controlling the ball and clock.

When the Patriots pass – Edge: Titans

Tom Brady is coming off one of his least productive seasons, which finished with one of his least productive games. Brady is clearly dealing with some health issues, particularly in his right elbow, but he has consistently downplayed any and all physical limitations. His regular-season passer rating of 88 is his worst since 2013, and his 24 touchdowns were his fewest since 2006. There are a litany of reasons for the drop-off, most notable a lack of reliable options at the receiver positions. Aside from Julian Edelman and his 100 catches, the next wide receiver on the list is Phillip Dorsett with 29. James White (72 catches) remains a trusted weapon out of the backfield, but Brady has been forced to make do with less options than normal. The Titans secondary has not performed great this season, allowing 255 yards per game (24th). The unit misses Malcolm Butler, who is on IR, but still has some talent with Logan Ryan and Adoree Jackson, who missed the finale at Houston with a knee injury, at corner and Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard at safety. The pass rush is led by Harold Landry’s 9 sacks but otherwise isn’t much of a factor. The Patriots protection has been improved as of late, but Pees will pick his spots and try to find ways to disrupt Brady and the passing game.

When the Titans run – Edge: Patriots

Derrick Henry is a load, and he’s a load who can also move. The NFL rushing champ finished with 1,540 yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged over 5 yards per carry. He even sat out a Week 16 loss to New Orleans because Mike Vrabel chose to rest him rather than push him on a sore hamstring. What’s even more impressive is Henry typically gets stronger as the season progresses. He was dominant down the stretch last year and did so again in 2019. He closed out the season with 211 yards and three TDs to help Tennessee punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Patriots run defense, which was an issue at times earlier this season, has been much better of late. After watching Cincy’s Joe Mixon pile up 136 yards, the Patriots shot down Buffalo and Miami the last two weeks. Although neither has a back with Henry’s ability, it still bodes well for Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton up front. This will be the key to Saturday night’s game as the Titans want to run the ball and keep Ryan Tannehill in manageable situations. If Henry gets it going, it could be a long night. The Patriots will focus on him and make Tannehill beat them.

When the Titans pass – Edge: Patriots

Tannehill has transformed the Titans almost completely on his own. As difficult as that sentence is to believe for Patriots fans who watched him for years in Miami, it’s true. Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 and racked up a passer rating of 117.5 over the final 10 games. The Titans offense, which was coming off a five-game stretch with Mariota that resulted in a total of 55 points, three of which totaled 14, has taken off under Tannehill. Using rookie standout A.J. Brown (52 catches, 1,051 yards, 8 TDs) and Corey Davis (43 catches, 601 yards), the former Dolphin finished with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing over 70 percent of his throws. The Titans also have a solid pair of tight ends with Jonnu Smith and Andrew Firkser, as well as slot receiver Adam Humphries. There’s a lot of weapons to choose from and how the Patriots opt to match up will be interesting. Davis got the better of Stephon Gilmore in Nashville last season catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, and the two saw quite a bit of each other this summer during joint practices. The Patriots pass rush, which was dominant at times earlier this season, has been quiet as of late. It will need to turn up the heat on Tannehill, who was sacked 31 times and has had trouble dealing with pressure in the past. That’s been particularly true in Foxborough where he was 0-6 as the Dolphins starter.

Special Teams – Edge: Patriots