The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Gregory McMichael, 64, a former police officer, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, with murder Thursday evening after they shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was simply out jogging.

Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 9 AM in Brunswick, GA (1 Conservation Way). https://t.co/jBhe4eIpeW pic.twitter.com/PEsOdnyXdR — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 8, 2020

The McMichaels, who say they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect, were taken into custody Thursday and were being booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have admitted to grabbing guns and pursuing Arbery as he jogged in their neighborhood, according to police records.

Following the GBI’s announcement of the arrests, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released a statement, saying, in part: “This tragedy cannot be undone, but this is the first step in what I am confident will be a swift road to justice.”

My statement on the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael for the murder of #AhmaudArbery. pic.twitter.com/DRZfQqndqv — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) May 8, 2020

Let’s hope these scumbags get the death penalty!

Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, when two white men hunted him down and murdered him two months ago. they are walking around free and have not been charged. Ahmaud was only 25 years old. His family deserves justice for this hate crime

pic.twitter.com/IHVNpfk414 — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) May 5, 2020

Amaud Arbery would have turned 26 on Friday.

Rest in Peace, Amaud.