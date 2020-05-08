Lost your password?

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Gregory McMichael, 64, a former police officer, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, with murder Thursday evening after they shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was simply out jogging.

The McMichaels, who say they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect, were taken into custody Thursday and were being booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have admitted to grabbing guns and pursuing Arbery as he jogged in their neighborhood, according to police records.

Gregory and Travis McMichael. Racist redneck scum!

Following the GBI’s announcement of the arrests, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released a statement, saying, in part: “This tragedy cannot be undone, but this is the first step in what I am confident will be a swift road to justice.”

Let’s hope these scumbags get the death penalty!

Amaud Arbery would have turned 26 on Friday.

Rest in Peace, Amaud.

