Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced today that Rhode Islanders can now select a gender-neutral designation on their driver’s license. The new option will appear on driver’s licenses as an X.

“Representation matters at every level, and I am proud to make our government better reflect the diverse identities of Rhode Islanders,” said Governor Raimondo. “This change will allow Rhode Islanders who do not have a binary gender to finally see themselves correctly identified on their driver’s license. Although Pride Month is coming to an end, the work of ensuring that our LGBTQIA neighbors have the support they deserve continues.”