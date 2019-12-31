As we turn the page to 2020, let’s not forget the friends and family we lost in 2019.
Gone but never forgotten…
JANUARY
Norman R. Beretta, Jr
Commander John J. Flynn
John Almeida
Arthur Charles Milot
Hope Powel Alexander
Edward P. “Juny” Walsh Jr.
William “Billy” Rose
FEBRUARY
Kathleen M. O’Connell
Paul Winthrop
Martin Francis Medeiros
George Anthony Mendonsa
Peter Daniel Reed
Ronald Ralph Turgeon
Ruth Meierowitz
MARCH
Peter Ward Rector
Susan Butler Miles
Robert “Bob” J. Denneny
Anthony V. Raffa
James J. Coleman, Jr.
Patricia Kirwin Folliard
APRIL
David Price “Bud” Leys
Robert Ivey
Connor Andrew Peckham
George Robert Botelho
MAY
B. Mitchell “Tony” Simpson III
Claus von Bülow
JUNE
Kathleen Arnold
Rear Admiral Joseph C. Strasser
Dermot C. McDermott
Marilyn A. Donnelly
JULY
Gerald “Joe” Francis Foley, Jr.
James L. Maher, Jr.
Frank Stewart Hale, II
Thomas “Tom” Peter Lalli
John Frederick Kempenaar
Scott Robert Gleason
AUGUST
Mary Elizabeth (Winthrop) Martin
Sandra Gayle Tartaglino
SEPTEMBER
Ronald “Mr. Mac” MacDonald
Stephen J.P. Croughan, Jr
Martin Leeson Curtis
Barbara Bruno Coffey
Patrick Dennis Donnelly
James W. “Cornbread” Crookes
Kathleen Sheehan
Roy Royce Twaddle, III
OCTOBER
Donald Edgecombe Gray
David J. Lincoln
Christopher R. Swistak
William H. Connerton, Jr
F. John Harrington
NOVEMBER
James O. “Cable” Richardson
William P. “Bill” Mackin
Wilbur “Earl” Hollins Jr.
John T. “Jack” Allan
Irene C. Murphy
DECEMBER
Jason MacGregor DeSantis
Bernard “Bernie” D. Mazza Jr.
Evelyn E. Spiratos
Louis James Upham, Jr.
Wendy Marie Bridget Lord
Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen
Mary E. (McCrohan) Brown
Daniel Dixon Donovan Jr.
Rest in peace, you kindhearted souls.
Newport will miss you!
(*note: This isn’t everyone. My apologies and most sincere condolences if your loved one isn’t on this list)