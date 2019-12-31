Lost your password?

As we turn the page to 2020, let’s not forget the friends and family we lost in 2019.

Gone but never forgotten…

JANUARY

Norman R. Beretta, Jr

Commander John J. Flynn

 John Almeida

Arthur Charles Milot

Hope Powel Alexander

Edward P. “Juny” Walsh Jr.

Ed Walsh

William “Billy” Rose

Billy Rose Obit

FEBRUARY

Kathleen M. O’Connell

Paul Winthrop

Martin Francis Medeiros

George Anthony Mendonsa

George Mendosa Obituary

Peter Daniel Reed

Peter Reed Obituary

Ronald Ralph Turgeon

Ron Turgeon Obit Newport RI

Ruth Meierowitz

MARCH

Peter Ward Rector

Susan Butler Miles 

Susan Miles Obituary

Robert “Bob” J. Denneny

Anthony V. Raffa

James J. Coleman, Jr.

Jimmy Coleman Obit

Patricia Kirwin Folliard

APRIL

David Price “Bud” Leys

David Bud Leys Obituary Newport RI

Robert Ivey

Connor Andrew Peckham

George Robert Botelho

MAY

B. Mitchell “Tony” Simpson III

Tony Simpson Newport RI Obituary

Claus von Bülow

JUNE

Kathleen Arnold

Rear Admiral Joseph C. Strasser

Dermot C. McDermott

Dermot Mcdermott Obit

Marilyn A. Donnelly

 

JULY

Gerald “Joe” Francis Foley, Jr.

Gerald Francis Joe Foley obit

James L. Maher, Jr.

Jimmy Maher Obituary

Frank Stewart Hale, II

Thomas “Tom” Peter Lalli

Tommy Lalli Obit

John Frederick Kempenaar

Scott Robert Gleason

AUGUST

Mary Elizabeth (Winthrop) Martin

Mary Winthrop Martin Obit

Sandra Gayle Tartaglino

SEPTEMBER

Ronald “Mr. Mac” MacDonald

Mr Mac Newport, RI

Stephen J.P. Croughan, Jr

Martin Leeson Curtis

Martin L Curtis Obit

Barbara Bruno Coffey

Barbara Coffey Obituary

Patrick Dennis Donnelly

Patrick Donnelly Obit

James W. “Cornbread” Crookes

James Crookes Obit

Kathleen Sheehan

Kay Sheehan Obit Newport RI

Roy Royce Twaddle, III

RoyTwaddle Obit

OCTOBER

Donald Edgecombe Gray

David J. Lincoln

Dave Lincoln Obit

Christopher R. Swistak

Chris Swistack Newport RI obit

William H. Connerton, Jr

Chief William Connerton Obit

F. John Harrington

John Harrington Newport RI Obit

NOVEMBER

James O. “Cable” Richardson

james cable richardson obit

William P. “Bill” Mackin

Bill Mackin Obit Newport RI

Wilbur “Earl” Hollins Jr.

Earl Hollins Newport RI Obit

John T. “Jack” Allan

Jack Allen Newport RI Obituary

Irene C. Murphy

DECEMBER

Jason MacGregor DeSantis

Bernard “Bernie” D. Mazza Jr.

Bernie Mazza obit Newport RI

Evelyn E. Spiratos

Evelyn Spiratos Newport RI Obituary

Louis James Upham, Jr. 

Louis James Upham, Jr. Obituary

Wendy Marie Bridget Lord

Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen

Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen Obituary

Mary E. (McCrohan) Brown

Daniel Dixon Donovan Jr.

Rest in peace, you kindhearted souls.

Newport will miss you!

(*note: This isn’t everyone. My apologies and most sincere condolences if your loved one isn’t on this list)

Comments

comments