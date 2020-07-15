Newport City Councilor Kate Leonard will introduce a resolution to limit Reject’s Beach to Newport residents only at the council’s July 22nd meeting.

The resolution comes after overcrowding concerns and calls for “that the City of Newport implement a plan immediately to limit beach access to residents of Newport by stationing a staff member or police officer at the beach to allow entry only with a form of Newport ID during beach hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the Covid-19 health issue compromises the health of Newport residents.