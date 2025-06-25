‘All In for Aaron’: Aquidneck Island Community Rallies Around Critically Injured Teen

The Aquidneck Island community is coming together in a powerful show of love and support for Aaron Delgado, the local teen who suffered life-altering injuries during a tragic stairwell collapse at a Portsmouth graduation party on June 15.

Organized by the Hands of Hope Foundation, the “All In for Aaron” fundraiser will be held on Sunday, July 20, at F.O.P. Lodge, 474 Mitchell’s Lane in Middletown, offering a full day of music, food, raffles, and community spirit aimed at easing the emotional and financial burden on Aaron and her family.

Aaron, who remains in the ICU, is facing a long road of rehabilitation and recovery. The stairwell collapse claimed the life of another young woman and left many shaken. This event seeks to surround Aaron with the compassion and strength of the community that raised her.

The day kicks off with a motorcycle run, with registration at 9:00 a.m. (coffee and donuts included) and kickstands up at 10:00 a.m. sharp. The main event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring a BBQ buffet, live music, vendors, raffles, and a silent auction.

Suggested donations are $25 for adults and riders (includes food and one raffle ticket), and $10 for kids under 12.

“All In for Aaron” is more than a fundraiser — it’s a community standing together for one of its own.

To donate, sponsor, or become a vendor, email AnEventForAaron@gmail.com or visit notyouraverageevents.com/all-in-for-aaron.

