To the Editor:

We all know what a great place Newport is to live and to work. Over the years Newport has evolved into one of the premier small cities in the United States and it will continue to get better with the leadership of people willing to put the interests of Newport’s residents first. Charlie Holder is one of those leaders. Charlie understands those elements that contribute to our quality of life. Things like public safety, a great public education system, strong and vibrant small businesses, the controlled development of the North End and affordability for all our residents..

Charlie has the benefit of knowing the history of Newport over the last 50 years and understands those things that have made Newport successful and those that haven’t. He understands the 2nd Ward and the needs of its residents. Charlie’s knowledge, skills and leadership style are what Newport needs today. I urge all the residents of the 2nd Ward to support Charlie and vote for him to be your next City Councilor.

Harry Winthrop

Former Mayor of Newport