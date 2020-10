To the Editor:

I want to thank Councilor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano for her tremendous leadership on the transformation of Broadway. I can only imagine how difficult, if not impossible, it would have been to survive during this pandemic if the improvements were not made. Also, thanks for allowing restaurants on Broadway to adapt and use sidewalks and parking areas during the pandemic. I have heard from many neighboring businesses who feel the same. You have my vote.

Jim Quinn

Owner, Hungry Monkey