Antiques Roadshow’s Lark Mason Jr. to Share Stories of Hidden Art Treasures at Rosecliff Lecture

Lark E. Mason Jr., renowned expert in Asian art and longtime appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow, will take the stage at Rosecliff on July 17 to share behind-the-scenes tales of rediscovered masterpieces and long-lost treasures.

The event, titled “Discovering America’s Treasures,” begins at 6 p.m. and is part of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s popular Summer Lecture Series.

Mason, a familiar face on Antiques Roadshow since its launch in 1996, spent nearly 25 years as a senior expert on Chinese art at Sotheby’s New York. He now leads iGavel Auctions, Lark Mason Associates, and Lark Mason Art Advisory, and served as president of the Appraisers Association of America from 2019 to 2021.

“Lark Mason has a trove of great stories about antiques and artworks that lay unidentified for decades before expert eyes realized their significance,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO of The Preservation Society. “His knowledge is incredible, and we are fortunate to have him on our Board of Trustees as well as a guest speaker this summer.”

The lecture is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.newportmansions.org/events.

The Summer Lecture Series, sponsored by Grande Masonry, also features:

July 9: “The Great Gatsby Revisited” with actor Sam Waterston and NBC’s Anne Thompson at Rosecliff (nearly sold out).

with actor Sam Waterston and NBC’s Anne Thompson at Rosecliff (nearly sold out). July 29: “Investigating Allard Interiors” and “Richard Morris Hunt: In a New Light” at Rosecliff. Free with registration (in person or via Zoom).

and at Rosecliff. Free with registration (in person or via Zoom). August 5: “Decoding Davenport” and “Treasures from the Collection” at Rosecliff. Free with registration.

and at Rosecliff. Free with registration. August 7: “Christine Baranski in Conversation” at The Elms (sold out).

at The Elms (sold out). August 14: “Coaching Weekend: Behind the Scenes” at Rosecliff, featuring leaders from the Coaching Club.

Don’t miss this chance to explore the hidden stories behind America’s most extraordinary artifacts.

