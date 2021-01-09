Lt. Governor Daniel McKee was notified this morning that he had been in close contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Lt. Governor tested negative later this morning and exhibits no symptoms. He is currently quarantining at home and will continue to be tested. He will carry out his responsibilities remotely until the end of his quarantine at midnight on January 12.

Lt. Governor McKee released the following statement regarding the quarantine:

“No one is above the rules of quarantine. As a state official, I am committed to modeling the kind of response to this virus that I hope all Rhode Islanders would have. I will continue to meet with public health leaders and receive other critical briefings remotely. Once I’ve reached the end of my quarantine, I look forward to speaking with Rhode Islanders and members of the media about our vision for a seamless transition and strong COVID response. Until then, I will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Health which is intended to keep all Rhode Islanders safe.”