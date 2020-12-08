New York Attorney General Letitia James made a very bold prediction about President Donald Trump during her appearance Tuesday on The View.

The New York AG predicted that Trump will resign from office so Mike Pence can pardon him before his term expires.

“The vast majority of legal scholars have indicated that he cannot pardon himself,” James said. “What he could do is step down and allow the Vice President, Vice President Pence, to pardon him. In all likelihood I suspect that he will pardon his family members, his children, his son-in-law, and individuals in his administration as well as some of his close associates. And then I suspect, at some point in time, he will step down and allow the vice president to pardon him.”

“It’s important to understand he is pardoned from federal crimes. But he is not pardoned from state crimes,” James continued. “President Trump cannot avoid justice in the great state of New York.”