Newport City Councilor Susan Taylor has introduced a resolution requiring pedestrians to wear face coverings at all times on many downtown Newport streets.

The resolution calls for masks to be worn at all times on Broadway between Gould Street and Farewell Street, on America’s Cup between Long Wharf and Memorial Boulevard West and on Thames Street between Washington Square and Wellington Avenue.

The resolution makes no mention of Bellevue Avenue, Memorial Blvd, Spring Street, Ocean Drive or any of Newport’s wharves.

The resolution will be considered Wednesday evening and will go into effect on Friday if passed. No enforcement mechanism is mentioned nor is any fine structure set in place.