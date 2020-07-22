In order to show everything it takes to brew your favorite beer, Newport Craft is now documenting the entire brewing process on their YouTube channel.

Each week, they will bring you behind the scenes of brewing, distilling, bartending and what’s going on in the world of Newport Craft!⠀

In this video, Brewer Adam will guide you through the second process in brewing, boiling wort. Wort is the liquid extracted from the mashing process and is explained in detail in our previous video, “Mashing in Rhode Trip.” Adam will also break down the flavor, bitterness and aroma of each hop used in today’s boil.⠀