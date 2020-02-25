The Boston Bruins will show their appreciation for the men and women who serve as First Responders and their families by hosting First Responders Night on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. during the Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames game at TD Garden.

First Responders and their families will take part in various fan experiences throughout the game including sitting on the bench during pregame warmups, ice-resurfacer rides and high fiving the players in between periods, as well as in game contests.