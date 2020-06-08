A peaceful human rights protest is scheduled to take place at Miantonomi Park in Newport on Saturday, June 13th at noon.
Event organizers are seeking speakers. If you’d like to speak please contact @lanierlynette or @lifewithmakalah on Instagram.
Saturday June 13 we’re taking on the streets of Newport. We’re tired of being tired! This has been such an emotional week for all of us!!! This is a peaceful protest for us, by us. We’re looking for a few people to speak, if interested please message me or @lanierlynette . We have a few local business/brands helping with supplies. Sharing, donating, showing up it all helps🤎 It’s time for change🤞🏽