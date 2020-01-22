Lost your password?

Pearl Jam have shared their first single off of Gigatron, their first studio album since Lightning Bolt came out in 2013. The Rock n Roll Hall of Famers dropped “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” late Tuesday night.

Bassist Jeff Ament shared the following statement:

I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. “Dance” was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.

Gigaton Tracklist

  1. Who Ever Said
  2. Superblood Wolfmoon
  3. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
  4. Quick Escape
  5. Alright
  6. Seven O’Clock
  7. Never Destination
  8. Take The Long Way
  9. Buckle Up
  10. Come Then Goes
  11. Retrograde
  12. River Cross

Pearl Jam 2020 “Gigaton” Tour Dates:

March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
June 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
June 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
June 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale
July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
July 10 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
July 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
July 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

