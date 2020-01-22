Pearl Jam have shared their first single off of Gigatron, their first studio album since Lightning Bolt came out in 2013. The Rock n Roll Hall of Famers dropped “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” late Tuesday night.
Bassist Jeff Ament shared the following statement:
I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. “Dance” was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.
Gigaton Tracklist
- Who Ever Said
- Superblood Wolfmoon
- Dance Of The Clairvoyants
- Quick Escape
- Alright
- Seven O’Clock
- Never Destination
- Take The Long Way
- Buckle Up
- Come Then Goes
- Retrograde
- River Cross
Pearl Jam 2020 “Gigaton” Tour Dates:
March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
June 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
June 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
June 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale
July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
July 10 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
July 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
July 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome