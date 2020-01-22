Pearl Jam have shared their first single off of Gigatron, their first studio album since Lightning Bolt came out in 2013. The Rock n Roll Hall of Famers dropped “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” late Tuesday night.

Bassist Jeff Ament shared the following statement:

I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. “Dance” was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.

Gigaton Tracklist

Who Ever Said Superblood Wolfmoon Dance Of The Clairvoyants Quick Escape Alright Seven O’Clock Never Destination Take The Long Way Buckle Up Come Then Goes Retrograde River Cross

Pearl Jam 2020 “Gigaton” Tour Dates:

March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

June 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

June 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale

July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

July 10 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park

July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

July 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome