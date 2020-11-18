The Providence Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday they will not be presenting Broadway subscription or Broadway performances at the theatre from January through June of 2021 as previously announced. PPAC will restart presenting Broadway productions beginning in the late fall of 2021 through the middle of 2022.

“PPAC is currently working on a revised Broadway schedule which is expected to run from the late fall of 2021 through the middle of 2022. We will share a new schedule for the 2021/2022 Broadway Season as soon as we are able,” PPAC President and CEO J.L “Lynn” Singleton said.

watch the full announcement –