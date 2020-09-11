President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time this week. This time for brokering a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, announced in a tweet.

This announcement is the second Nobel Prize nomination for Trump this week. On Wednesday, Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for his role brokering relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.