Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right whackjob Republican conspiracy theorist from Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has been stripped of her committee assignments on the Budget panel and the Education and Labor Committee by a vote of the full House of Representatives Thursday evening.

Green called 9/11 an inside job, said that school shootings were “false flag” attacks, said Jews had space lasers that started the California forest fires, and endorsed the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi among other things.

Here she is harassing david Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walked a giant picture of a tweet by Marjorie Taylor Greene across the House floor.

The tweet featured an AR-15 and pictures of members of the so-called “Squad.”

The tweet said “AR-15- the squad’s worst nightmare.”

“They are not the squad — they are Ilhan, they are Alexandria, they are Rashida. They are our colleagues, ” Hoyer said, referring to House Democratic members Rep. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes and Rashida Tlaib.

Eleven Republicans voted with the Democrats including Adam Kinzinger and Brian Fitzpatrick.

