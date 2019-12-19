Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group, announces the appointment of Randi Milewski as general manager of the new Hammetts Hotel in Newport, RI. Scheduled to open in spring 2020, Hammetts Hotel is Main Street Hospitality’s first management contract in Rhode Island.

“We are delighted to have Randi Milewski join the leadership team of Hammetts Hotel,” said Eustis. “As an integral component of the launch and success of this property, her knowledge of Newport and broad experience in boutique hotels makes her an essential addition to the team,” she added.

As the newly appointed General Manager, Milewski will assist Main Street with all pre-opening stages, including development, coordination and implementation of systems, structures and processes. She will act as liaison between the hotel development and management team as well as the local community.

Once Hammetts Hotel has opened, Milewski will take on day-to-day leadership and management of the hotel with responsibilities that span oversight of the full staff and operations to ensure Main Street’s quality standards of service and hospitality. In addition to guest service standards, she will help set and achieve revenue goals while overseeing and managing budget, training, and team development, while continuing her role as community liaison.

This marks a return to Newport for Milewski who served as Front Office Manager for the Hyatt Regency Newport for three years, from 2010-2013. Just prior to joining Hammetts Hotel, she was Director of Sales for the NYLO Hotels – Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Warwick, RI. In that role, she managed all sales initiatives, working closely revenue management, and had a critical role in the rebranding of the property. Earlier in her career, Milewski spent four years with Thompson Hotels in both New York City and Hollywood, CA.

Milewski has received several accolades throughout her career including NYLO Hotel Manager of the Year in 2018 and, also that year, the Rhode Island Hospitality Stars of the Industry “Employee of the Year.” She is a member of the Rhode Island Hospitality Women in Hospitality.