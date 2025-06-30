Princess June to Open NIMFest 2025 With Sun-Soaked Harmonies and Spiritual Vibes

The summer soundtrack kicks off in Newport with a dose of dreamy folk and soul-searching melodies as Princess June takes the stage to open NIMFest 2025. The indie-folk trio headlines the free, outdoor show at King Park Gazebo on Sunday, July 6, from 3 to 6 p.m., launching the eight-week concert series that’s equal parts laid-back picnic and serious musical talent.

The Newport-based band calls their music “cosmic lullabies for the soul”—and they mean it. With layered vocals and stripped-down arrangements, they channel the timeless folk textures of The Mamas & the Papas, Fleet Foxes, and Simon & Garfunkel while adding their own introspective spin. Think mountain meditation meets coastal cool.

At the heart of the band is singer-songwriter Myah Strauser, whose Montana roots bring a rugged warmth to her guitar and piano work. Griffin Keeffe adds melodic basslines and delicate fingerpicking shaped by his New England upbringing. Rounding out the trio is Telli Quinn, whose vocals are part cathedral, part thunderstorm, and 100% captivating.

Princess June will preview songs from their upcoming debut album Beyond the Fence, produced by Steve Rizzo—an atmospheric, nature-steeped meditation on love, grief, and human connection. Listen to their latest single and get album updates at PrincessJuneMusic.com.

The afternoon also features rising talent from the Newport Classical Music Festival, which runs through July 22 with 29 shows across 11 venues—including a few more stops at this very gazebo. Details at NewportClassical.org.

Upcoming NIMFest dates include Jill McCracken (July 13), Hawk in the Nest (July 20), Diane Blue (August 10), and Guess Method (August 24). Bring a blanket, bring a friend—just don’t sleep on this summer series.

