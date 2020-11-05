Thank you, RI House District 75 – Newport, for another opportunity to represent you in the Rhode Island State Legislature. Here’s to our efforts together to address our challenges and to share in our successes for a better quality of life.

Much has been achieved during my first three terms, but there is more work to be done. When I started my third term two years ago, I had no idea how much our lives would be changed. Similarly, as I start my fourth term, we do not know the challenges that lie ahead.

With my constituents’ needs always in mind, I will work collaboratively with my returning House colleagues as well as those newly elected. I am confident in my abilities and place in the House and I thank you for your confidence in me.

No part of our lives has been left untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and this virus is not going anywhere soon. It has heightened my commitment to Keep Newport Moving as we recover, economically and emotionally. It is more important now than ever for us to work together.

As we adapt to new times, I am committed to thinking creatively about how we can use technology to stay connected. I want you to be part of the conversation and encourage you to please reach out to me with any concerns and questions.

Lauren Carson

laurenhcarson@gmail.com

401-523-1143