House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) was honored by the Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Professional Employees Union Local #2012 with the “Lifetime Democratic Education Award” at the group’s 50th Anniversary Summit on March 9. The event was held at the Omni Hotel in Providence.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by these outstanding and dedicated educational professionals. Without a robust and successful public education system, our children and future generations will be at a significant disadvantage to compete for future success not only at a local, statewide, or even national scale, but at a global scale. Thankfully, our teachers are up to the task and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication, passion, and willingness to go the extra mile in order to ensure that our students of today are being prepared to become our future leaders of tomorrow,” said Representative Abney.

“Throughout his career, Representative Abney has displayed exceptional leadership that is both visionary and inclusive. His work is, and has always been, guided by ensuring that our democratic institutions support the needs of all our citizens, including those that may not always have a voice at the table. In these times of charged and volatile political climate, it is our great pleasure to honor an individual who has modeled the excellence, civility, respect, and innovation that we hope to see in all our leaders,” said Joseph da Silva, President of the RIDE Professional Employees Union.

The award recognizes Representative Abney’s many years of strong education leadership in the cause of democratic education and social justice. As a RIDE employee, he served in a variety of capacities and in every role he distinguished himself by enabling collective actions, in the formation of socially and culturally responsive public education.