Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, announced Thursday that the early closure restrictions imposed by Governor Gina Raimondo will expire on Sunday, January 31st.

“We hope that this will provide business owners with some flexibility and relief,” Alexander-Scott said. “But we need Rhode Islanders to continue following the rules. If you’re out late, don’t let your guard down.”

“We’d like to thank our legislators, as well as the many cities and towns for their support to end this curfew period and look forward to normal operating hours beginning on Sunday. While we continue to work on eliminating bar-seating restrictions, this is an important step forward in helping our industry recover,” said Dale Venturini, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

Massachusetts had a similar restriction that the vacated last week.

Bar areas will still be closed to customers.