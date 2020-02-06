Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Erin Lynch Prata’s legislation that would increase the Rhode Island minimum wage to $11.50 per hour was passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“As the costs of daily life continue to increase, we must not forget those who are on the bottom of the economic ladder. There is still much more work to be done to address this issue, but, this minimum wage increase is a good first step to ensuring that Rhode Islanders have a roof over their heads and food on the table for themselves and their families,” said Senator Lynch Prata.

The current hourly minimum wage is $10.50 per hour and was instituted on January 1, 2019. If the legislation is passed by the General Assembly, the minimum wage would raise to $11.50 per hour starting on October 1, 2020.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.