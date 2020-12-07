The Newport Fire & Police Departments will be assisting Santa Claus to tour the neighborhoods of Newport and Santa’s routes for the evenings of Tuesday, December 8th, Thursday, December 10th, Tuesday, December 15th and Thursday, December 17th have been finalized!

While the weather might be a bit chilly, we hope it is going to cooperate.

To view updated routes, please visit www.cityofnewport.com/santasride or follow the Newport Fire Department on Facebook at facebook.com/NewportRIFireDepartment for updates and to follow the City’s official Santa Tracking App called GLYMPSE.

Beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 8th, Santa and his Newport Fire & Newport Police escort will leave from Fire Station #2 on Old Fort Road at 5pm each night and will continue until he has completed his tour of the listed area.

Parents, as a reminder, to be safe please make sure that your children are accompanied by an adult and that they greet Santa from the sidewalk and do not enter the roadway. Santa will not be able to stop and pose for photographs along the route because he has to return to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas. Santa is looking forward to seeing all of the City’s children, but does not want any of them getting hurt.

Tuesday, December 8th The North End of the City West of Broadway: Santa will travel from Touro Street to One Mile Corner, from Broadway to JT Connell Highway & Farwell Street. These neighborhoods include Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Van Zandt Ave., Bedlow Ave. and Newport Heights.

hursday, December 10th The North end of the city East of Broadway & Spring Street: Santa will travel from Memorial Blvd. North to the Middletown line. These neighborhoods include Kay Street, Vernon Avenue, Bliss Road and Eustis Ave.

Tuesday, December 15th The South End of the city West of Spring Street to Fort Adams & Touro Street to Harrison Avenue: These neighborhoods include Spring Street to Thames Street, Fort Adams and the Historic 5th Ward.