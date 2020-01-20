Lost your password?

U.S. Senator Jack Reed is offering Rhode Islanders tickets to view the impeachment trial of President Trump. Senator Reed receives three public tickets each day, which grant admission to the 596-seat Gallery of the Senate. The tickets are non-transferrable and expire daily.  You may only request one ticket per person.

Rhode Islanders can apply for ticks here https://www.reed.senate.gov/the-impeachment-of-president-donald-j-trump

