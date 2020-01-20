U.S. Senator Jack Reed is offering Rhode Islanders tickets to view the impeachment trial of President Trump. Senator Reed receives three public tickets each day, which grant admission to the 596-seat Gallery of the Senate. The tickets are non-transferrable and expire daily. You may only request one ticket per person.

Rhode Islanders can apply for ticks here https://www.reed.senate.gov/the-impeachment-of-president-donald-j-trump