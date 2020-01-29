Lost your password?

In today’s day and age, social media is an essential piece of any business’s marketing strategy. Social media  helps businesses connect with customers, increase brand awareness, and boost sales. We’ve put together a list of the best Newport based brands on Instagram. 

These brands represent some of the best business accounts across 11 different industries; Hotels, Boutiques, Real Estate, Bars & Restaurants, Beauty, Health, Nonprofits, Photographers, Art Galleries, Jewelry and Live Music.

HOTELS

GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & SPA

Situated on Goat Island and surrounded by Narragansett Bay, Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina offers the seclusion of a private island yet is just a jaunt from the shops and eateries of downtown Newport. Their waterfront resort is centrally located to the area’s abundant attractions and activities. Named one of the Top Resorts in New England in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK

The Chanler is the only hotel located on Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, and one of the most historic hotels in New England, surrounded by acres of manicured gardens and overlooks the sparkling waters of the Atlantic and pristine sands of Easton’s Beach.

VANDERBILT HOTEL

Originally built in 1909 by Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, a scion of the wealthy Vanderbilt family, the property is a vintage Newport mansion meticulously restored to its former glory, just minutes from the charming waterfront. Come here for elegant fireplaces and museum-quality artwork in the lobby entrance, Christy’s Gallery and Snooker Room—along with pampering worthy of any railway baron.

HILLTOP INN NEWPORT

Located in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island, the Hilltop Inn offers an exacting standard of service in a fabulous central location. The Hilltop has been meticulously restored to its original splendor, offering guests private rooms with Jacuzzi tubs, the finest linens, and all of the comforts of home in a luxurious setting amidst bustling Newport!

FORTY 1 NORTH

Forty 1° North brings a modern elegance to historic Newport. Marrying a cool and casual luxury with the excitement of a downtown Newport waterfront setting, Their spacious Guestrooms, Suites, Cottages, and Lofts are all outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and environmentally-friendly amenities, adhering to their philosophy of responsible consumption and design.

 

BOUTIQUES

KIEL JAMES PATRICK

Inspired by the rugged charm of New England, Kiel James Patrick takes pride in creating timeless American-made fashion and accessories. Each product has a story, a season, and a rich heritage in American craftsmanship. Through vibrant, idyllic lifestyle imagery, the Kiel James Patrick brand awakens memories of carefree days by the coast wearing sea-shrunken rope bracelets, crisp fall nights around a bonfire layered in plaid shirts and sweaters, celebrating holiday traditions in bowties and pearls, and seaside jaunts in boat shoes on the first warm day of spring.

CK BRADLEY

As a native New Yorker, Camilla grew up in a world rich in modern culture and eternal beauty. Spending significant amounts of time in Newport, RI, to St. Moritz, Switzerland, her world has embodied a forgotten lifestyle of effortless taste, timeless fashion and has been filled with countless adventures. Camilla launched CK Bradley in 1999 while she was still a senior at Trinity College in Hartford, CT. Tired of seeing everyone wear the same thing on campus, she started sewing colorful belts, totes and reversible ball skirts. Launching this accessories company that would go on to be known for bringing back the preppy ribbon belt, the company quickly expanded into apparel and everything lifestyle. Since then, Camilla has had her line in several hundred boutiques across the country and abroad, and opened a few CK Bradley flagship stores as well over the years.

MARC ALLEN FINE CLOTHIERS

Marc Allen is founded on superior quality, make and service. Marc came to New England from New York with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Presently, they’re a cadre of about 10 people that genuinely care about finding the best and most interesting pieces of clothing and clothes from all over the world. They help clients with the look they want and the fit they need.

DEBORAH WINTHROP LINGERIE

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie is filled with affordable bras, panties, pajamas, bathing suits and lingerie for every body type from top brands, including Wacoal, Hanky Panky, Spanx and Ugg. See what you’ve been missing at Deborah Winthrop Lingerie in Portsmouth, RI. They are your go-to shop for Expert Bra Fittings and More!

WATERBROTHERS

Sid Save Ruggles

Founded in 1971, Waterbrothers is the undisputed leader of the surf and skate life style in all of New England. Sid Abruzzi, a member of the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, has been a beloved fixture in Northeastern surfing since the 60’s and he’s known as the Godfather of Rhode Island surfing. He’s been featured in numerous magazines and is known as a solidifying factor amongst the Northeastern surf community. Sid has owned Waterbrothers Surf Shop for 49 years and was involved in legalizing surfing for many of the most famous Newport, RI surf spots in the early 70’s. Sure Sid is a rebel, but he is a legendary rebel with Surf-God like status in Rhode Island and beyond. He has made a deep impact and is a unifying factor amongst surfers on the East Coast, West Coast, and South Africa.

 

