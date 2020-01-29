In today’s day and age, social media is an essential piece of any business’s marketing strategy. Social media helps businesses connect with customers, increase brand awareness, and boost sales. We’ve put together a list of the best Newport based brands on Instagram.

These brands represent some of the best business accounts across 11 different industries; Hotels, Boutiques, Real Estate, Bars & Restaurants, Beauty, Health, Nonprofits, Photographers, Art Galleries, Jewelry and Live Music.

HOTELS