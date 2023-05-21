Top 10 Stories of the Week

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.
10 –
Wayfinder Newport Hotel To Reopen Summer 2023: Rehiring All Positions, Offering Introductory Rates & Specials
9 –
Governor McKee signs Equality in Abortion Coverage Act into law
8 –
Senate passes bills requiring universal free breakfast and lunch at Rhode Island schools
7 –
6 –
5 –
Study: Rhode Islanders 4th Most Likely in Nation to Cheat at Bachelor / Bachelorette Parties
4-
House of the Week: Shelter Harbor estate offered for $2,250,000
3 –
Newport resident Rebecca Kelly honored with University of Rhode Island Part-time Faculty Teaching Excellence Award
2 –
1 –
Travel + Leisure Names Rhode Island One of 11 Best Places in The World to Travel in July
