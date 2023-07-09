Top 10 Stories of the Week (July 3-9)

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.
10 –
Record number of female sailors took part in The Ocean Race 2022-23
9 –
The Newport Historical Society Announces French in Newport Living History Weekend in Washington Square
8 –
Terry Sullivan named Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust
7 –
Naval Station Newport’s 2023 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks scheduled for August 26th
6 –
Newport Mansions Summer Lecture Series Opens With Look Back at Newport Villas
5 –
Irish Polo Team to Lead Pony Parade in Newport on Eve of Match
4 –
Newport Art Museum Announces Danielle Ogden As New Executive Director
3 –
Condo Of The Week: Newport Harbor Waterfront Retreat Offered For $2,295,000
2 –
Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe Named to List of 50 Greatest Living Rhode Islanders
1 –
Man dies after being pulled from water at Rhode Island state beach
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!